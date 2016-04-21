Meet the Yamaha Montage in a store near you

Yamaha's new flagship synthesizer Montage is heading out on the road for a UK tour.

This dual-engined all-rounder was revealed at this year's NAMM show and Yamaha has finally brought it to these shores for a tour of music stores stretching from Eastbourne to Glasgow.

Each event will feature acclaimed keyboard player Josh Williams (Procol Harum, Paul McCartney, Eric Clapton, Pete Townshend) and Yamaha product specialists demonstrating Montage. Anyone attending will also have the chance to get their own hands on the new synth and check out its features for themselves.

If you want to get involved then you can contact each store below to book your place. There's more information on the Yamaha UK Facebook page.

Yamaha Montage tour schedule