Meet the Yamaha Montage in a store near you

Yamaha's new flagship synthesizer Montage is heading out on the road for a UK tour.
This dual-engined all-rounder was revealed at this year's NAMM show and Yamaha has finally brought it to these shores for a tour of music stores stretching from Eastbourne to Glasgow.
Each event will feature acclaimed keyboard player Josh Williams (Procol Harum, Paul McCartney, Eric Clapton, Pete Townshend) and Yamaha product specialists demonstrating Montage. Anyone attending will also have the chance to get their own hands on the new synth and check out its features for themselves.
If you want to get involved then you can contact each store below to book your place. There's more information on the Yamaha UK Facebook page.
Yamaha Montage tour schedule
- 18/04/16 - Bonners, Eastbourne: 01323 639335
- 19/04/16 - Andertons, Guildford: 01483 456777
- 20/04/16 - Red Dog, Clapham: 0207 622 7912
- 21/04/16 - Absolute, Bournemouth: 03450 255555
- 22/04/16 - PMT, Cardiff: 02920 221029
- 23/04/16 - PMT, Birmingham: 0121 359 5056
- 25/04/16 - PMT, Manchester: 0161 877 6262
- 26/04/16 - Guitar Guitar, Glasgow: 0141 552 3402
- 27/04/16 - Kenny's Music, Glasgow: 0141 204 0322
- 28/04/16 - Gear 4 Music,York: 0843 155 0800
- 29/04/16 - Yamaha Music, London: 0207 432 4400