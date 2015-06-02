Meet the new Launchpad (not quite the same as the old Launchpad)

Novation has announced a new version of its Ableton Live-friendly Launchpad controller. As with the original, this is based on an 8x8 grid of pads surrounded by 16 buttons, but the pads are now lit with RGB LEDs that match the colour of the clips in your session view, and the device has a revised squared-off 'industrial' design.

As such, the new Launchpad bears some similarities with the forthcoming Launchpad Pro, though it doesn't have velocity- and pressure-sensitive pads. However, it should still be a good option for anyone who wants an Ableton Live controller that will enable them to launch clips, play drum racks and control their mixer.

The new Launchpad is USB bus-powered and can be combined with other 'Launch' products in Novation's range. It ships with Ableton Live Lite, 1GB of Loopmasters samples, and the Novation V Station and Bass Station VST/AU plugins.

Expect to see the new controller in stores in July priced at £119/$169. Find out more on the Novation website.