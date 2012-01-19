Me in my studio: Carl Taylor

"Iʼve had the Pulse about 15 years now, I'm still yet to hear anything with a heavier and hotter sound. The raw waveforms just sound amazing, that's when you know you've got a good synth!

"I added the Blofeld a couple of years ago. I'd say that its been on every production since then, and Its all over my new album - as well as the whole of my ʻWarehouse Traxʼ series. The interface is not my favourite; but its probably as good as it could have been for such a tiny device. Regarding the sound: well, it can be smooth but when you crank up the drive curves its dirty! The filters are probably the best digital ones Iʼve heard so far, as well."