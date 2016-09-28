Maximal 2 promises transparent limiting and analogue-style warmth

Venomode's Maximal 2 comes billed as an "advanced loudness maximizer that allows you to get the most out of your sound". As well as transparent limiting, this promises tape and tube saturation to warm things up.

The multi-stage limiter section is designed to smoothly limit peaks in the audio and increase the overall level automatically. You can decide whether you want the limiter to be "fast and loud or slow and transparent".

Maximal 2 is available now priced at £29. It's available for PC and Mac in VST/AU formats, and a demo can be downloaded from the Venomode website.