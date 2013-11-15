Master FX to deliver real-time audio effects for iPad

Developers iMusicAlbum have this week released a new effects processor for iPad, titled Master FX.

Primarily intended for use with guitar, vocals and synths, the low-latency, real-time effects unit also supports Audiobus, and can therefore be used within a variety of other musical applications.

Users will be able to meddle with up to six effects at once, form a built-in range that includes a 3-Band parametric equaliser, chorus, flanger, pitch modulation, delay, reverb and compression.

Check out the video above to see the app in action and - if you're tempted - you can find out more from Master FX on the App Store.