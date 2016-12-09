Maschine Jam is now compatible with Bitwig Studio

Bitwig has teamed up with Native Instruments to create what they are calling "the most powerful and versatile Maschine JAM integration to date".

The advanced control script allows you to not only control the Maschine VST plugin, but also control Bitwig Studio and to seamlessly switch back and forth between the two.

You can record from the step sequencer into Bitwig Studio in real time while making full use of the advanced performance effects in Maschine.

The script is available in the latest version of Bitwig Studio which can be downloaded from the Bitwig website.