Mary Anne Hobbs bows out from Radio 1 with help from Kode9 and Burial

Last night much-loved DJ and broadcaster Mary Anne Hobbs presented her final show on BBC Radio1 after 14 years broadcasting for the station.

Hobbs has been instrumental in drawing attention to a lot of new artists across the course of her career, and most notably in recent years she has been credited as playing a major role in breaking dubstep and bringing a lot of attention to the genre.

Hobbs' Dubstep Warz radio special from January 2006 is often sited as the tipping point at which dubstep broke out of the underground. The show featured mixes from big dubstep names like Skream, Hatcha, Vex'd and Digital Mystikz.

One Dubstep Warz alumni, Hyperdub label boss, DJ and producer Kode9, featured on Hobbs' final show last night along with his most famous protégé, Burial. The pair contributed a brilliant guest mix to the show - an extremely rare treat as Burial has spent much of his career incognito and even now rarely makes public appearences.

Both last night's show and '06's Dubstep Warz are available to stream now via Hobbs' BBC site. Both are extremely recommended listening for anyone with an interest in electronic music.

Kode9 revealed the tracklisting for last night's mix via his twitter account earlier today. Check it out below.

Hobbs, meanwhile, has revealed that she plans to continue DJing, and has accepted a job at the University Of Sheffield.

Kode9 and Burial guest mix tracklist: