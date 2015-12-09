Magic AB 2 promises to make A/Bing against reference tracks easier than ever

While it's hardly an essential plugin, Sample Magic's Magic AB has always been a useful tool, enabling you to switch between the audio you're working on in your DAW and up to nine reference tracks in seconds.

Now the company is seeking to make the A/Bing process even easier with version 2, which adds workflow improvements such as two new referencing modes, up to four programmable cue and loop points per track, RAM-bypass mode, drag 'n' dropping of files, mono/stereo switching and more.

Magic AB sits on your mix bus and is said to be all but invisible in terms of CPU usage. It works in pretty much any DAW - AU, VST and AAX plugin formats are supported - and is 32/64-bit compatible. Note that this is a completely new plugin and is therefore not backwards compatible with version 1.

Magic AB 2 is available now from the Sample Magic website for the introductory price of £44.95. The regular price is £49.95.