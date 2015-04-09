Magda and NYMA unveil custom DJ controller Versus

Items & Things co-founder Magda and Berlin Techno mainstay NYMA have teamed up with German controller brands Faderfox and Glanzmann DDS to design a new DJ controller.

The device, named Versus, is aimed at bridging the gap between live performance and DJ sets, boasting an apparently rugged, tour friendly build-quality and a packed panel of controls that can be mapped to a variety of software applications (although it is optimised for Traktor Pro 2).

These controls include a central 'V section' designed for track selection, a bank of eight faders, a mappable FX section, 64 buttons with assignable shift functions and an assortment of display screens and LEDs. The unit is housed in an aluminum chassis, and will run on USB power.

Versus is available now priced at 1500 €, with each unit hand-made to order. Check out the introductory video above to see it in action, and head to the official Versus site for more details.