Maag EQ4 plugin comes to UAD platform

The Maag EQ4: if it's good enough for Madonna etc.

The Maag EQ4 plugin has this week become available for use with UAD-2 DSP Accelerator hardware and Apollo audio interfaces.

Already available as a VST plugin for Mac/PC, it's based on Cliff Maag's long-discontinued 1980s EQ interface, the NTI EQ3.

The six-band equaliser replicates that hardware's famed 'Air Band' control, acknowledged as a major component of the vocal mix chain on Madonna's Ray of Light and Celine Dion's Taking Chances.

The EQ4 was designed by Cliff Maag in a quest for self-proclaimed "audio perfection". In a statement, UAD said that the plugin provides "unparalleled transparency and top-end presence while maintaining a true, natural sound".

Here are the details:

Adds presence to vocals, acoustic guitars, and overheads

Elevates treble frequencies without harshness or hiss

Five-position Air Band control

Adjusts overall EQ level with an added Trim control

Developed for the UAD Powered Plug-Ins platform by Brainworx

Requires UAD-2 DSP Accelerator Card or Apollo Interface, available from authorized dealers worldwide.

