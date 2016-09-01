M-Audio's thinks that its CTRL49 controller keyboard "is a game-changer"

Announced at NAMM 2016, M-Audio has now released its new top-end keyboard controller, the CTRL49. This is a 49-note MIDI controller with semi-weighted keybed that also includes the Virtual Instrument Player (VIP) software.

Although similar to its InMusic stablemate, the Akai Advance, the CTRL49 looks to have more comprehensive DAW integration and offers a workstation-style layout comprising eight rotaries, eight pads and nine faders. Both the faders and the 11 multi-coloured backlit switches utilise the Mackie Control/HUI protocol.

"The CTRL49 is a game-changer for serious producers," said Walter Skorupski, Product Manager for M-Audio. "Now they can access their entire virtual instrument and effect library right from their keyboard, without ever being distracted by a computer, which makes the creative/performance process smoother than ever before. Working together, the CTRL49 and VIP unlock your VSTs and enable them to function like actual instruments. Once you get used to this, there's no going back."

CTRL49 is available now and ships with an MSRP of £329.99. For more information, check out the M-Audio website.

M-Audio CTRL49 highlights