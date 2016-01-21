NAMM 2016: M-Audio wants you to take CTRL with its new 49-note MIDI keyboard

NAMM 2016: M-Audio has just announced a new 'premier' controller in the shape of the CTRL 49. This is the latest MIDI keyboard to make use of the Virtual Instrument Player Software, which is used to host plugins and assign controls to the hardware. It follows Akai's Advance series and Alesis's VX49 in this respect.

Other feature highlights include a high-res 4.3-inch screen, 49 semi-weighted keys and a range of additional controllers (faders, buttons and drum pads etc).

The M-Audio CTRL 49 will be available in the second quarter of 2016 and priced at £350. Find out more below and on the M-Audio website.

M-Audio CTRL 49 features