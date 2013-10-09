LSR Audio releases VLB525 compressor plugin

LSR Audio has released the VLB525, an emulation of the classic 525 FET hardware compressor that first appeared in the early '70s. It's since become something of an industry standard, and is used frequently on 'real' instruments to add thickness and warmth.

These same characteristics are promised in the plugin version, which simulates the electronic circuits of the hardware. One of the feature highlights is said to be the Ceiling parameter, which increases the threshold and compensates the makeup level to maintain a constant output level.

You can find out more and download a demo on the LSR Audio website. Available for PC and Mac, the VLB525 is currently being sold for $129 - the price will rise to $159 on 15 October.

LSR Audio VLB525 features