Livid Instruments Cntrl:R unveiled

Livid Instruments has taken the wraps off the Cntrl:R, its latest MIDI control surface. This was designed over a one and a half year period in collaboration with Richie Hawtin and the artists on m_nus records. It's intended to be "small enough to fit into a backpack, but large enough for extensive hands-on control".

At the heart of the Cntrl:R is a 4x4 keypad that you can use to launch clips, play drums and control your software's functions. There are faders, knobs and buttons, too.

The Cntrl:R is totally programmable, but there are scripts available for Ableton Live and Native Instruments' Traktor, indicating that it's been created with live performance very much in mind.

You can pre-order the Cntrl:R now on the Livid Instruments website for the special price of $699.

Livid Instruments Cntrl:R specs

• 14.5" x 9.75" x 1.75" (WDH) / weight 5 lbs.

• USB Powered

• 8 faders, 24 rotary knobs, 12 pushbutton encoders

• 48 Multicolour LEDs with Bi-Directional MIDI communication (talkback)

• Class-compliant: no drivers needed for Mac, Windows, or Linux.

• Programmable MIDI mapping allows you to change the MIDI settings on the hardware

• Aluminium body with an ultra durable black finish

• Open Source software tools to create your own LED talkback interaction

• Standard MIDI IN and OUT jacks

•Expansion Jacks for added functionailty

• Made in the USA

• Compatible with any software that supports MIDI learn

• ROHS compliant

• Includes USB cable, and registration card