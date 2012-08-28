LinPlug CrX4 sampling synth released

We'd almost forgotten about LinPlug's CronoX 4, which the company previewed in February, but we've just got word that it's been released.

The name has been truncated slightly to CrX4, but this is very much the successor to CronoX 3. It's a synth that comes with its own sampling engine, which promises to lead to the creation of some unique sounds.

Find out more in the press release below - you can buy LinPlug CrX4 from the LinPlug website for $149/€119.

LinPlug CrX4 press release

LinPlug hereby announces the release of the CrX4 Sample Synthesizer AU and VST plugin for Mac OS X and Windows PC. CrX4 is the successor to the CronoX 3 and uses any kind of samples as raw material for synthesis. CrX4 includes a range of virtual analogue features such as a variety of oscillators, unison detuning, amplitude and frequency modulation, the unique free-type-filter, an arpeggiator, and a modulation matrix, wicked LFO's and a comprehensive effects section.

The key feature of CrX4 that distinguishes it from other synths is its unique sampling engine and its free-type-filter which allows sounds no other instrument can produce. Using these features and the CrX4 realtime modulation options supports highly expressive performances and complex evolving sounds.

Main Features (short list)

Time-Sampler with real-time modulatable time-stretching and pitch-shifting

Wavetable Generator that offers wavetable operations on any sample (modulatable)

Loop Sampler Generator with realtime modulatable loop-points and sample-start

Additional analogue-modeled Oscillator and versatile Noise Oscillator

Free Filter with unique, continuously modulatable filter-type (LP->BP->HP->BR->LP)

7 ADSFR or AHDSR-type envelopes for various purposes and 4 LFOs (up to 275 Hz) - Modulation Matrix with 10 routings and 68 destinations

"MIDI Learn" function for easy controller assignment

6 simultaneously available multi effect units

more than 1000 factory presets from some of the world's finest sound designers

Main new features in comparison to its predecessor CronoX 3 are

much feature enhanced and faster LFOs

envelopes switchable between ADSFR and AHDSR with shape now individually adjustable for every phase

enhanced oscillators allowing more modulation and wider modulation ranges

all-on-one-edit-page design with much larger sample display

new noise oscillator with double filter, pitching and cross modulation

switchable CronoX 2 sound compatibility (automatically on loading CronoX 2 presets)

new editing functions (typically load, save, copy, paste and init for many modules)

all sample content comes now in WAV format (for easier processing outside CrX4)

new preset browser with full size bank or patch view

About 500 reworked CronoX 3 presets + currently about 200 new presets, more are planned

System Requirements:

AU or VST capable host software

Minimum 1.5 GHz, 2 GB RAM, 2 GB Disk Space 1280 x 800 screen Recommended 2 GHz, 4 Gb RAM, 1280 x 800 or better screen

PC: Windows XP or newer, either 32 or 64 bit, including Windows 8

Mac: Mac OSX 10.5 or newer, either 32 or 64 bit including OSX 10.8

Purchase:

The LinPlug CrX4 is exclusively available as download from LinPlug. It comes with an 70 page English manual in PDF format and more than 1000 factory presets

The license fee is 149 US$ / 119 Euro

The upgrade from either CronoX 2 or CronoX 3 is both 39 US$ / 29 Euro

A demo version is available at www.linplug.com

More info and audio demos are available at http://www.linplug.com/crx4.html