Liine updates Lemur with in-app editing and new skins

Liine has released Lemur 4 via the App Store, updating the popular MIDI/OSC controller app to add in-app editing, plus three new interface skins.

The new in-app editing functionality - which is only available when using Lemur on an iPad - lets users reshape their templates on the fly without needing to connect to a computer.

The company has also announced LiveControl 2 - a new Ableton controller app designed in conjunction with ST8. According to Liine the new app will allow users to: "Improvise a riff on the Play page, then switch to the Sequencer page to edit the pattern. Choose a key and scale to guide your melodies and use Quick Chord to instantly create harmonies. Use the Modulate page to flawlessly map any parameter from any plugin to the MultiBall object and take advantage of Physics, LFOs and gesture recording."

Lemur 4 is available now from the App Store, priced £34.99/$49.99. LiveControl 2 is due for release in early 2013.