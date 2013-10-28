Launchpad App for iPad gets update

Launchpad, the iPad app from Novation that works as a control station for the Launch range of music products, has announced a brand new update: Audio Import.

The Launchpad App - which is free - allows users to control loops, sounds and effects directly from your iPad, enabling hands-on interaction with various Launchpad products, ranging from Launchpad S and Launchpad Mini to Launchkey or Launchkey Mini.

As of this week, the App now comes with the option of adding Audio Import to its armour, via in in-App purchase. Put simply, Audio Import allows users to import their own loops and samples via Dropbox and assign them to any Launch pad as loops or one shots.

The Launchpad App remains free, while its Audio Import In-App purchase costs an appealing £4.99.

For more information, visit the Novation site.