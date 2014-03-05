KV331 Audio releases simplified and free versions of SynthMaster

It's no exaggeration to say that KV331 Audio's SynthMaster has become one of the finest software synths on the market, but if you're not bothered about in-depth editing options and just want a great-sounding instrument that you can sit down and play, you might decide that it's all a bit OTT.

However, there's now another option: SynthMaster Player. This simplified version of the synth comes with 600 presets from SynthMaster's factory library and enables you to edit 12 parameters (assigned by the patch's sound designer) for each one. You can also turn effects on and off, and purchase and load KV331 Audio preset banks.

SynthMaster Player is currently available for $19 in Mac/PC AU/VST formats (32-bit and 64-bit). The price will rise to $29 after 1 April. If even that's too much for you to pay, you can try SynthMaster Player Free, which comes with 150 presets and is - as its name suggests - free.

We also hear that a Player version of SynthMaster may becoming to iOS, though this has still to be officially confirmed.

Find out more at the KV331 Audio website.