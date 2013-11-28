Korg tinyPIANO: children's mini keyboard unveiled

Just when we thought we had our Christmas lists finalised, Korg comes along to tempt us with yet another pint-sized product: the tinyPiano.

Designed for children, this cute-as-a-button, battery-powered mini keyboard comes with a 25-note keyboard, 25 built-in sounds and 50 kid's songs. It comes in black, red, pink or white, and if you're a parent, after watching the video above you're going to want one.

It's like an even smaller version of the microPIANO, which itself is pretty tiny.

No news yet on when the tinyPIANO will be available or how much it'll cost - all we have to go on at the moment is the product page on the Korg Japan website - but you can be sure that Charlie Brown's friend Schroeder already has his order in.

(Via Synthtopia)