Korg refreshes microKEY range and adds new Air models

Korg's next-generation microKEY range has been announced, and there are a few new additions to the family. Most notably there are the microKEY Air wireless controllers, and both these and the wired versions come bundled with a suite of free software.

The original cabled microKEY range has been bolstered by a new 49-key version which has the same mod-wheel controls as the existing 37- and 61-key versions, while the 25-key model retains the joystick control and arpeggiator functionality. iPad and iPhone compatibility has been added, although you will need the obligatory camera kit.

To circumvent this issue Korg have announced the microKEY Air range. These new wireless keyboards are designed for iOS, support Apple's Bluetooth LE (Low Energy) MIDI Standard for wireless devices and also come in 25-, 31-, 49- and 61-key varieties.

All the 37-, 49-, and 61-key models in both the microKEY and microKEY Air ranges provide an assignable switch jack for connecting a damper pedal. While both the 25-key models feature a sustain button that implements the damper function.

Each keyboard will come with Korg's free software bundle (Mac/PC compatible) which includes:

KORG Legacy Collection - M1 Le with a special upgrade pass to the KORG Legacy Collection - Special Bundle

UVI Digital Synsations

AAS Ultra Analog Session

AAS Strum Acoustic Session

AAS Lounge Lizard Session

Propellerhead Reason Limited

Ableton Live $50 discount coupon

The 2nd generation microKEY range will be available in December 2015 and the microKEY Air controllers will be available in January 2016. For more information visit the Korg website.

Prices are as follows:

microKEY

25-Key £ TBC

37-Key £87.06

49-Key £114.00

61-Key £144.00

microKEY Air