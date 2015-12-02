Korg iDS-10 music production studio released for iPhone

If you owned a Nintendo DS back in 2008, you may recall Korg's DS-10, a self-contained music production studio that became something of an underground hit. Now it's back for the iPhone, having been reborn as iDS-10.

This promises to stay true to the spirit of the original but has also evolved somewhat. It features an analogue-style synthesizer (this feels like a simplified version of Korg's MS-20), a voice synth and an analogue-style drum machine, which can be used in combination to create complete tracks.

To aid playability, the smart keyboard lets you make step recordings in a set scale (so you can't go 'wrong', in other words), and you can also concoct phrases on a Kaoss pad. Sequencing is pattern-based - you can switch between up to 32 patterns, to be precise - and individual tracks can be muted and soloed in real time.

There's also the Mystery Bingo feature, which Korg says will reveal itself as you delve deeper into what the iDS-10 has to offer. Mysterious indeed….

Korg iDS-10 is available now from the Apple App Store, initially at the '50% off' price of £7.99/$9.99 (in fact, all other Korg apps are also discounted until 28 December). You can find out more about the app on the Korg website.