Korg Electribes get a makeover and OS update

Korg has released new OS versions for both editions of its Electribe range.

With new liveries that hark back to previous models in the Electribe family tree, the new system versions look to address some of the issues that had been brought to Korg's attention from the Electribe community.

Both Electribes add a pattern chain function, undo and original value functions. The new Sampler's new hardware takes on the hot red colouring from its predecessor, the ESX-1, while the Music Production Station gets a cool blue finish, a la EMX-1.

Each version can be updated by downloading and installing the relevant files from the Electribe Sampler and Electribe Music Production Station support web pages.

