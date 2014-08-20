Kevin Saunderson's favourite music software
Ableton Live 9
“I use Live on the road, in the studio, and on the Inner City live shows. It’s intuitive and quick, and with the improved sound engine that came about in 9, it’s become a solid part of my arsenal – and also a firm favourite with [my sons] Dantiez and Damarii. A no-hassle approach to writing tunes.”
Native Instruments Maschine
“This baby has got it all! It’s a sequencer, a drum machine, a controller; you can use your virtual instruments on it; it will make you a cup of tea… Ha! Seriously, if there’s one piece of kit I can pull out and jam on any time, it’s Maschine. I’d recommend this to any producer looking for that MPC feel.”
Waves Mercury Bundle
“It’s got 140 plugins and over 400 components, and for me, they’re some of the best classic emulations. Waves work with some of the best engineers in the world to bring you outstanding-quality products. I especially like the SSL channel strip, which delivers the same sound as the SSL 4000 series console."
Arturia V Collection
“Eight accurate emulations of legendary analogue synthesisers that have defined the sound of modern electronic music: Mini V, Modular V, CS-80V, ARP2600 V, Prophet V and Prophet VS, Jupiter 8-V and Oberheim SEM V. These are some of the greatest synths ever known, and Arturia has done a good job recreating them. I love the modulation section in the Mini V – it’s so easy to use and does the job time and time again.”