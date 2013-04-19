Jakwob's favourite music software
Propellerhead Reason 6
“I’m now on Reason 6 and still find it as stable and simple as ever, yet with so many more features. I can record absolutely anything and get down ideas really quickly. A lot of people think it’s a very restrictive piece of software; I think if it does restrict you, it does it in a good way, concentrating your creativity”
Native Instruments iMaschine
“This app is so much fun! I always use it when I’m on the move or have a sudden urge to make a beat or sample a sound on the street.”
Ableton Live 8
“I’ve recently started using Ableton in my live band setup. I run it off a solid-state MacBook Air with a basic 10-in/10-out audio interface, and it’s incredibly efficient. I’ve also just started using an extra MIDI channel with a generic USB-to-DMX converter to run a light show in sync with my set”
Propellerhead Figure
“I’ve played with this app loads since it was released last year. It’s particularly good to jam with someone else by syncing key and BPM. It’s got some proper old-school acid house basslines and some hard-hitting kit sounds.”
Native Instruments Traktor Pro 2
“Over the past couple of years, I’ve relied on CDs and the occasional vinyl to DJ, but last year I chose to go with a MacBook Air and Traktor 2. By using the Audio 2 box, I’ve found it incredibly easy to arrive anywhere and be set up in seconds, knowing I’ve got the most up-to-date bangers in my playlists that won’t skip!”