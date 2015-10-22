Issue 298 of Future Music is on sale now

The way DJ technology has moved forward in recent years is, in many ways, both a blessing and a curse for those behind the decks. On the one hand, there are now infinitely more creative possibilities open to DJs at every level. You want to loop a section of a track? Easy. Want to apply ten effects at once? That's only a button press away. Feel the need to drop an airhorn sample every two bars? Simple...

The flipside to this though, is that it's increasingly hard for DJs to stand out - since cutting and chopping skills that once took years to learn are now available to anyone with the latest controller, how are you supposed to make an impact? Assuming you can't afford the obligatory lasers and light show, your best tactic is to be playing tracks nobody else has.

Read more: Yamaha CSF3M

For years DJs have been creating edits and bootlegs in order to give their sets unique impact and, with the warping and sampling tools of modern DAWs, it's quicker and easier than ever to get creative. Want to beef up your favourite old Funk B-side? Rearrange a track to make it easier to mix with? Or stick a classic vocal over your latest instrumental? We've got you covered. Head for this issue's cover feature, complete with videos, tutorial files and samples to download at: http://vault.futuremusic.co.uk.

Buy this issue now via:

Apple Newsstand (iPhone/iPad/iPod touch)

Google Play (Android/Chrome for PC/Mac)

Zinio (PC/Mac/Android/iOS)

In Print

Interviews

Grimes - Canadian producer and singer Claire Boucher, aka Grimes, talks gear, her obsessive passion for sound design, and her pivotal new album release

Pan-Pot - The busy DJ duo take time out to tell us about their second album, The Other

Dirty Vegas - The Grammy award-winning House act are back with their fourth studio album, Photograph. We get the lowdown...

The Track: Hauswerks - The UK producer talks us through remixing Groove Armada's I See You Baby

Classic Album - Aspects on creating UK Hip Hop classic Correct English

Technique

Ultimate Edits - Take your DJ sets to the next level with our guide to creating unique re-edits and mashups of your favourite tracks

Producer's Guide To... Ableton Push: Part 2 - Our Push masterclass continues, this time we go in deep on the device's functionality and melodic sequencing capabilities

Modular Monthly - This issue we test ALM Busy Circuits Akemie's Castle and explore the sequencing capabilities of the Abstract Data Octocontroller

Reviews

Yamaha Reface DX

Yamaha Reface CS

Yamaha Reface CP

Yamaha Reface YC

Nord Electro 5D

Fostex RP Series Headphones

NI Traktor Kontrol S5

And more...

Samples

Distorted Drums - Crunchy, fuzzy and filthy hits and beats. From beefed-up kick drums to saturated snares - give your beats some grit!

Acid House Essentials - Heavy beats and resonant bass loops. We break out the 303 to give you all you need to create Acid classics.

PLUS: Access the FM sample archive - UPDATED! Download the 'Archive' packs and get over 8GB of loops, hits and instruments from our back catalogue of high-quality and royalty-free samples. From vintage synths and drum machines to esoteric instruments and FX - think of it as our best of. All the samples you need to create great music!