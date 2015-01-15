Issue 288 of Future Music is on sale now

It's just over a year since FM published our Mini Synth Special (issue 274), in which we rounded up the recent wave of affordable wonders, put each side-by-side and tested the best qualities of each. Almost as soon as that issue was put to bed, we knew that at some point we'd have to replicate the exercise for 'the big boys'.

That's what this issue is all about; exploring the most powerful, innovative and exciting electronic instruments in the world today, and meeting some of the teams behind them. Join us on the journey...

As the (hopefully) ideal accompaniment to our synth feature, we've a host of hardware-focused tutorials in this issue, starting with our comprehensive guide to getting creative with control voltage. Also in the latest Producer's Guide To... we go in-depth with the Moog Sub 37's duophonic synth engine. Plus, in our Modular Monthly column we get our DIY on and show you how to create casings on the cheap.

Buy this issue now via:

Apple Newsstand (iPhone/iPad/iPod touch)

Google Play (Android/Chrome for PC/Mac)

Zinio (PC/Mac/Android/iOS)

In Print

Start a 30-day trial digital subscription today and get this issue - including all samples, files and downloads - all for free!

The Synth Issue - Under the hood of the world's most powerful synthesizers, with rare factory tours, designer interviews and more.

Technique

The ultimate guide to CV - Recent years have seen a resurgence in gear embracing analogue control voltage principles for synchronisation and control. It's time to get plugging...

The essential guide to Mid/Side - It can seem confusing and can easily go very wrong, but when used right M/S mixing can help you take your tracks to the next level.

Producer's Guide To... Moog Sub 37 - We show you how to get the most out of the Sub 37's duophonic sound engine.

Interviews

Panda Bear - The Animal Collective founder on the ideas behind his latest solo LP, Panda Bear Meets The Grim Reaper.

Basement Jaxx - The iconic British duo show us around their new London studio space.

The Track: Melé - British beatmaker Melé talks us through the creation of his track The Ritzy.

Classic Album - Funki Porcini talks us through the creation of Hed Phone Sex.

Reviews

Steinberg Cubase 8

iZotope Ozone 6

Drawmer MC2.1 Monitor Controller

Eisenberg Vier

Spitfire Audio Hans Zimmer Percussion Libraries

And more...

Modular Monthly

In the latest edition of our new modular synthesis column we test Audio Damage's ADM06 Sequencer 1 and show you how to create a home-made Eurorack casing on the cheap.

Samples

Sci-Fi Toplines - Add retro-futuristic excitement to your tracks with these out of this world loops and lines.

Fuzz-Psych - Download, plug-in and tune out with this pack of fuzzed-out psychedelic sounds.

Electro Essentials - Machine-driven funk is the name of the game with these instruments, loops and hits.