Issue 272 of Future Music is on sale now

These days we're encouraged to keep our studios and sounds as fresh and up-to-date as possible. The threat is that if we drop the baton for even a moment, a rival will pick it up and run with it. But taking stock of your situation and digging in always comes before your next push forwards and we think it's time to regroup and realise the power and skills you have at your disposal.

Everyone loves a new gadget (none more than us) but taking the time to truly learn your gear and gain a better understanding of what's possible (and perhaps what it wasn't exactly designed to do) will give you sounds as fresh as a few grand dropped on preset-packed new toys.

Step up our State of the Art Synthesis feature, aimed to deliver the grounding and ideas you need to take your kit one step further. Likewise our Advanced Sidechaining feature, think you know sidechain? Think again.

