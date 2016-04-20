Is the Porsche-designed MPiano the supercar of keyboards?

Technology has enabled a variety of companies to 'reinvent' the keyboard instrument, and now we have MPiano, a concept piano that looks like it's going into production.

Coming from Alpha Pianos and with design input from Porsche, no less, this has a touch-sensitive, 'mechatronic' keyboard. Beneath each note there are adjustable actuators, meaning that you can physically change the feel of the keyboard so that it plays like a grand piano, church organ, synth or anything else you can think of.

Settings are made via the Actor iOS app and, as you can see, there's a dedicated stand for your iPad.

Suffice to say, this isn't going to be a budget option, but we'd love to get our hands on a working prototype. Find out more on the Alpha Pianos website.