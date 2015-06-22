Is Reface a new Yamaha synth?

Yamaha has been conspicuously celebrating its synth heritage for a little while now, so we kind of suspected/hoped that the company might have something new in the offing. Now, with a teaser campaign for the Reface in full swing, it appears that it has.

'Get ready to create your sound any place, any time', says the tagline, so we're guessing that some kind of portable keyboard synth is on the way (keys are specifically mentioned in the first teaser video, which you can watch above). Yamaha's classic CS range from the '70s is also referenced - could it be that some kind of revival is coming?

It looks like all is going to be revealed in 15 days' time which, by our calculations, is 7 July. Three more teaser videos are scheduled to appear between now and then - keep track of them (and any other developments) on the Yamaha Synth website.