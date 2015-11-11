Is Miroslav Philharmonik 2 the most realistic orchestral virtual instrument yet?

IK Multimedia has announced Miroslav Philharmonik 2, billed as the most emotional orchestral collection ever.

This all-in-one orchestral instrument features strings, woodwinds, brass and all the musical articulations you'll need - from legatos and pizzicatos to spiccatos and staccatos, with a little pianissimo and fortissimo in between.

The original Miroslav Philharmonik was lauded for its massive sound, wide range of instruments, expression and realism. The latest edition looks to build on this with a 55GB sound library of over 2,500 instruments.

Miroslav Philharmonik 2 will be available in December in AAX, VST, and AU formats for Mac and PC.

It is currently available for pre-order at special, limited-time introductory pricing via the IK online store. New users can get Miroslav Philharmonik 2 for $/€399.99 for a direct download or $/€429.99 for a boxed copy.