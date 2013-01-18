iPhone/iPad iOS music making app round-up: Week 79

We're only two weeks in to 2013 and already we've seen a number of interesting iOS music making developments.

Over the past fortnight, WaveMachine Labs has unveiled a new entry-level version of its audio DAW Auria, Wolfgang Palm has unveiled the PPG WaveMapper synth and Novation has unveiled its new range of Launchkey controllers, complete with integrated iPad apps.

Read on now though, for our latest round-up of the other music making to hit the App Store this week.

Also make sure you check out: The best iPhone/iPad music making apps in the world today

If you've got a new iOS app, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.