iPhone/iPad iOS music making app round-up: Week 79
This week's apps...
We're only two weeks in to 2013 and already we've seen a number of interesting iOS music making developments.
Over the past fortnight, WaveMachine Labs has unveiled a new entry-level version of its audio DAW Auria, Wolfgang Palm has unveiled the PPG WaveMapper synth and Novation has unveiled its new range of Launchkey controllers, complete with integrated iPad apps.
Read on now though, for our latest round-up of the other music making to hit the App Store this week.
DesignByPaul E Theremin, £2.99/$4.99
E-Theremin is a three oscillator virtual analogue synth inspired by classic slider controlled instruments like the Ondes-Martenot, Trautonium and Tannerin/electro-theremin.
Mixvibes CrossDJ for iPhone, free
Mixvibes’ DJing software CrossDJ made the jump to the iPad a while back and the developer has now launched free version for the iPhone too.
Along with track sync and bpm detection, CrossDJ iPhone features two FX pads, six cue points and a loop mode. It can also work across Bluetooth for wireless mixing.
elephantcandy LiveFX, free
LiveFX is an iPad effects processor that can process sounds from a live input, the app’s built-in track player (which works with iTunes) or Audiobus. It utilises the device’s touchscreen to give control over a host of DJ-style effects.
Although the app itself is free, the full version requires an in-app purchase.
Wilson Holliday Audulus 1.9, £10.49/$14.99
Modular iPad synth Audulus has undergone a major update, adding a selection of new features designed to make creating and browsing patches easier. Audiobus support and Audio Copy/Paste have both been added too.
