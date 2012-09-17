iPhone/iPad iOS music making app round-up: Week 71
Drums, drones and a screwed piano
As we’re sure you’ve noticed, the big news in the iOS world right now comes from Apple’s latest bout of new model announcements - most notably the unveiling of a certain iPhone 5.
Thinking of picking one up? Then check out our appraisal of the new iPhone’s music making pros and cons.
In the meantime, we bring you the latest music making apps to grace Apple’s handheld devices.
BeepStreet Impaktor, £2.99/$4.99
Impaktor is a new semi-modular drum synth from developer BeepStreet - the company behind iSequence, Sunrizer, GyroSynth and Pro Keys. The app is triggered via the device’s inbuilt mic, so can effectively be played using anything you can possibly make a percussive noise with.
Fluxama DR-OM, £1.49/$1.99
Fluxama’s DR-OM models the cult hacker-favourite sound generator of the same name. It replicates three different user-modified versions of the unit, each packing two LFOs and a voltage-controlled filter - perfect for creating psyc-ready drones.
Larson Associates John Cage Piano, 69p/$0.99
Launched to commemorate the legendary composer’s 100th birthday, John Cage Piano is a playable app sampling his iconic prepared piano - a piano percussively manipulated by placing objects, such as screws, nuts and bolts, around the strings.
Users can record and export their performances. A free iPhone version is also available, containing fewer sounds and lacking the ability to record.
