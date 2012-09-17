iPhone/iPad iOS music making app round-up: Week 71

As we’re sure you’ve noticed, the big news in the iOS world right now comes from Apple’s latest bout of new model announcements - most notably the unveiling of a certain iPhone 5.

Thinking of picking one up? Then check out our appraisal of the new iPhone’s music making pros and cons.

In the meantime, we bring you the latest music making apps to grace Apple’s handheld devices.

Also make sure you check out:

The best iPhone/iPad music making apps in the world today

If you've got a new iOS app, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.