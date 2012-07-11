iPhone/iPad iOS music making app round-up: Week 69
Another week, another new batch of apps that show off the music making potential of Apple's mobile devices.
This time we have three new apps - an esoteric instrument, a sound analyser and one for vintage clap fans. Plus an update that brings some much needed features to an app with a lot of potential...
Puremagnetik Clap Box, £1.49/$1.99
Clap Box is an iOS recreation of the classic ‘80s Simmons Clap Trap handclap synthesizer. It features Core MIDI support, mic triggering and BPM matching. Perfect for making old skool disco and Chicago house-style claps on the go.
Propellerhead Software Figure 1.1, 69p/$0.99
Propellerhead has updated its aesthetically pleasing iPhone instrument Figure. Crucially version 1.1 includes many of the features we missed in the first release, such as the ability to save and export recordings.
Twitch K235, 69p/$0.99
The K235 is an iPad instrument that takes full advantage of the device’s motion sensing capabilities. It’s played by tapping and flicking icons on the screen to create sounds, then tilting and shaking the device to change harmonic and rhythmic elements. It comes stocked with two sound libraries - electronic and chamber.
Evil Window Dog Soundbeam, free
Soundbeam is a free iOS oscilloscope from developer Evil Window Dog. It has two analysis modes - spectrum and waveform.
