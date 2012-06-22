iPhone/iPad iOS music making app round-up: Week 68

This week, the big news in the world of mobile music making comes from Microsoft rather than Apple, after the company announced it's range of Surface tablets on Monday.

With USB ports and, in some cases, Intel processors, could the Surface take over the mobile music making market? For the moment, no one knows, but it'll certainly be interesting to track developments as the war of the tablets hots up...

Back to the present, however. On the slides that follow you'll find this week's crop of incoming new apps and significant updates, including several samplers, a curious MIDI device and a retro styled instrument.