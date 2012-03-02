iPhone/iPad iOS music making app round-up: Week 58
The latest releases
A drum machine, two MIDI controllers, an audio recorder and an ambient music making app are on-hand to brighten your iOS tune-crafting day. And by this time next week, we’ll probably have a brand new iPad to tell you about…
Also make sure you check out these regularly updated features:
The best iPhone music making apps
The best iPad music making apps
If you've got a new iOS app, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.
NEXT: Stochastik Drum Machine
Stochastik Drum Machine, £2.99
Yes, it’s another iPad drum machine - one that comes with more than 1000 sounds and a step sequencer - but this one sets itself apart by enabling you to set the probability of each step being triggered. This way, you can be sure of creating interesting, non-static beats (that’s the theory, anyway).
Crossfire Designs MidiPads 1.5, £2.99
An update for this iPad drumpad controller, and one that brings the ability to share presets with other users, bouncing for touch pads and sliders, Virtual MDI support (so that you can use it to trigger other iOS apps) and resizable pads. Various other tweaks have been made, too.
Neyrinck V-Control Pro 1.5, £34.99
Originally designed as a Pro Tools controller, V-Control Pro now works with the likes of Logic, Cubase, FL Studio, Reason, Live and Sonar as well. Its remit is to give you wireless control of key elements of your DAW, including its mixer and transport controls.
Yamaha Cloud Audio Recorder, £1.49
Yamaha continues its app odyssey with the announcement of a simple audio recording tool. Standard wave editing options are included, as are various signal processing tools (EQ, noise suppression, reverb etc) and SoundCloud export. A dedicated version for Motif XF users is available, too.
EarSlap Circuli, £0.69
Another ambient music creator for iOS. This time, circles are the dominant creative theme: the sound that you hear is dictated by their position on the screen and the way they interact with each other.