iPhone/iPad iOS music making app round-up: Week 48
iOS users should put 12 October in their diary, as this is the day on which they'll be able to download the version 5 update to their operating system. Until then, there are plenty of new music making apps to consider: NI has just released iMaschine, and we've got four others here.
Rouet Production SlideControl FS, £6.99
A SoundFont-powered instrument (it contains some 890 of them and you can add your own), this “fully featured music improvisation tool” enables you to select a scale and them slide your finger to play melodies and harmonies. It supports the Virtual MIDI standard so can be used to control other apps.
Sonoma Wire Works GuitarTone, Free
Another app that emulates guitar amps and effects, GuitarTone ships with three of each as standard, then enables you to buy further add-on packs. Each comes with its own presets and you can mix and match amps, cabs, pedals and mics as you wish.
Swarovski Refract, Free
The crystal company has released this piece of digital art that enables you to create sound and visual compositions. Tap the screen three times to create a facet, then adjust its shape and create more of them. You can unlock additional features (beats, an echo and a ‘background atmosphere’ as you progress.
A Tasty Pixel Loopy HD, £2.49
A well-spec’d looping app that lets you wok with six, nine or 12 loops. You can add overdubs and import loops via iTunes and audio copy/paste (these automatically fit to the tempo of your current project). There are plenty of other features, too, including the ability to record and export performances.