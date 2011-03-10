iPhone/iPad iOS music making app round-up: Week 27

This is a big week for Apple’s mobile devices: iOS version 4.3 has just been released and GarageBand for iPad will be out tomorrow. What’s more, several other very promising music-making apps have also launched, and we’ve got some significant updates to tell you about, too.

