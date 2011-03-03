iPhone/iPad iOS music making app round-up: Week 26
A synth and a controller
GarageBand for iPad has, understandably, been grabbing the iOS music making headlines in the last 24 hours, but there have been two other notable iPad releases this week. Read on to find out what they are.
The best iPhone music making apps
The best iPad music making apps
If you've got a new iOS app, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.
NEXT: Leisuresonic SynthTronica
Leisuresonic SynthTronica, £2.99
This one’s had a fair bit of pre-release buzz: it’s a polyphonic instrument that blends an analogue synth, sampler and vocoder. What’s more, it’s been designed very much with the iPad’s multitouch capabilities in mind. Watch this video to see and hear it in action, and buy now to get it for a reduced price.
Somascape HexaChrom, £2.39
A MIDI controller with a difference: rather than looking like a standard keyboard, this isometric device is based on the Harmonic Table. It offers useful musical intervals between adjacent keys, and gives you a different way of playing your favourite software or hardware synths.