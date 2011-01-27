iPhone/iPad iOS music making app round-up: Week 21
Taking control
This week, more evidence that iOS is becoming a serious player in the controller world, with three new apps that let you get hands-on with software that’s running on your computer. The iPad might not kill the hardware controller as we know it, but it’s certainly presenting it with a serious challenge.
Studio Devil Guitar Amp, £2.99
Studio Devil has brought its tube amp emulating expertise to the iOS platform. There are three amp styles and three cabinets, and you can tweak Gain, Level, Bass and Treble controls. It’s not as feature-packed as some of its rivals, but Guitar Amp might just give you the tone you’ve been looking for.
One More Muse Control (OSC + MIDI), Free
A flexible controller app that enables you to create your own interfaces. The developer admits that if you’ve never used wireless MIDI or OSC before there could be a bit of a learning curve to climb, but once you’ve scaled it, this free app could come in very handy indeed.
Onoko International Limited Pad MIDI, £0.59
Yet another controller app - this one works with your Mac music software. There are 16 assignable and re-nameable pads, an 88-note keyboard and adjustable MIDI channel and velocity. Just don’t fall into the same trap as one reviewer on the App Store who moaned that the app itself wasn’t producing any sound…
Harmony Systems gbTouch, £2.99
Years ago, M-Audio released a dedicated hardware controller for GarageBand - now you can buy a three quid iPad app that does pretty much the same job. It enables you to navigate your way around Apple’s entry-level DAW, meaning you’ll be able to cut down on your mouse and keyboard time.
Laan Labs Tap DJ, £1.19
A twin-deck DJing app that offers mixing, scratching, iPod library access, mix recording, EQ, FX, cue points, sampling, voice recording and more. One unusual feature is the implementation of the GyroScratch technology: twist your iDevice to scratch.
Christian Sander Synse, £1.19
Another of those apps that appears to be as much about the experience of using it as it is the music you make with it, Synse lets you sequence audio and visuals at the same time. Arrangements can be made simply by tapping, and three content ‘sets’ are supplied for you to play with.