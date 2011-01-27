iPhone/iPad iOS music making app round-up: Week 21

This week, more evidence that iOS is becoming a serious player in the controller world, with three new apps that let you get hands-on with software that’s running on your computer. The iPad might not kill the hardware controller as we know it, but it’s certainly presenting it with a serious challenge.

Also make sure you check out these regularly updated features:

The best iPhone music making apps

The best iPad music making apps

If you've got a new iOS app, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.