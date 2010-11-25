iPhone/iPad iOS music making app round-up: Week 15

Looking at this month’s round-up as a whole, two things become apparent. Firstly, if you want access to all the best new music-making apps, you’re going to need an iPad; and secondly, you’d better make sure that this is updated to iOS version 4.2, which brings native MIDI support. Keep reading for all the details.

Also make sure you check out these regularly updated features:

The best iPhone music making apps

The best iPad music making apps

If you've got a new iOS app, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.