iPhone/iPad iOS music making app round-up: Week 11
The guitar's the star
There’s a bit of a guitar theme this week: an amp modelling favourite has been updated; Taylor Guitars is involved in a new app; and there’s a learning tool for anyone who wants to work out how to play their favourite songs. Click on to find out more.
IK Multimedia AmpliTube 2, £11.99
The acclaimed iOS amp modelling solution has been updated with new effects and stomp pedals, an improved sound engine and more import/export options. Better still, it’s become a fully-functional 4-track recorder, meaning that you can now create complete tracks from within AmpliTube. In fact, MusicRadar has done exactly that.
Sonoma Wire Works Taylor EQ, Free
Designed specifically for use with Sonoma’s GuitarJack interface and created in collaboration with Taylor Guitars, this app comes with a range of EQ presets that complement Taylor's signature guitar body shapes. A dedicated GuitarJack Settings page is included, though you can use other interfaces, too.
SuperMegaUltraGroovy Capo, £11.99
This learning tool enables you to slow down songs without affecting their pitch, thus making it easier to work out how to play them. It’s compatible with the iTunes Music Library (a big plus) and offers looping functionality and the ability to add markers. Plus, if you want to change the music’s key or fine-tune its pitch, you can.
Symbolic Sound Corporation Kyma Control, £8.99
The latest software-specific controller app is for Kyma, Symbolic Sound Corporation’s cult (and not inexpensive) sound design workstation. As such, it’s targeted at a very specific audience, but if you own an iPad and use Kyma, it’ll give you comprehensive auto-mapped control.
