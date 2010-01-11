ION Discover DJ is "easiest way" to DJ

PRESS RELEASE: ION, a leader in consumer audio and entertainment technology, announces immediate availability of DISCOVER DJ, the easiest way for anyone to become a DJ.



DISCOVER DJ is a computer DJ package for anyone wanting to be a DJ regardless of experience. The system harnesses the processing power of virtually any Mac or PC and enables users to DJ parties, events and even clubs using the music that is already on their computer. DISCOVER DJ consists of a hardware DJ control surface with a convenient, standard USB connection and powerful MixVibes CROSS LE performance DJ software.



DISCOVER DJ users can mix and scratch the music in their computer music library including iTunes Music Libraries using two large performance platters and a central mixer section with a crossfader, buttons and knobs. DISCOVER DJ is laid out in to carefully recreate the two-decks-and-a-mixer setup that professional DJs prefer. On screen, the MixVibes CROSS LE software is a virtual extension of the DISCOVER DJ hardware, with two decks. Users simply load their tracks to either Deck A or Deck B, and then control it, cueing up the start point, performing advanced transitions and even scratching.



DISCOVER DJ has complete DJ controls such as pitching the music up and down so DJs can perfectly match the tempo or BPM between tracks and create seamless mixes. The system also has an automatic beat-matching feature that takes the guesswork out of this tricky piece of DJing. Bass and treble control enable DJs to shape their sound with ease and users can easily extend the mix by looping their favorite parts of their tracks. Yet, with all of this power and capabilities, DISCOVER DJ is easy enough for virtually anyone to learn on. DJs can even record, play back and share their performances thanks to recording capability.



DISCOVER DJ works with Mac and PC computers. Its hardware component connects via USB and does not require a power adapter.



"DISCOVER DJ is the perfect way for anyone to try their hand at DJing," said Gregg Stein, Managing Director, ION. "Even if you've never tried mixing two songs together, you'll find it's easy and fun with DISCOVER DJ."



DISCOVER DJ is available now from consumer electronics retailers and at www.ionaudio.com for $99.00 US.

