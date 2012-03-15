In pictures: Native Instruments Traktor Kontrol F1
After the official announcement yesterday from NI, we thought it was worth having a closer look at some of the features of the Traktor Kontrol F1.
So check out our gallery to get up close and personal with Native's brand new, pad-based delight.
Package deal
The F1 comes complete with the latest version of Traktor, which features the new Remix Deck that the F1 happily takes control of. It's available on 30 May at a suggested retail price of $279 / €249 .
F1 DVS
Aimed squarely at DJs using DVS systems, the F1 give turntablists even more creative power in the DJ booth. You can even add multiple F1s to a single setup, increasing your sample-triggering capabilities even further.
Colour coding
The 16 multi-coloured pads aim to help workflow when triggering loops and samples.
Any sound or loop can be assigned one of 16 colours, either in the software or via the controller. Plus, they look fantastic when in a low-lit DJ booth.
Global section
The central global section allows for fast recall of entire saved remix sets, lets you browse and load individual sounds, or even record live samples from another playback deck by hitting the Capture button.
Traktor 2.5
Each cell in the Remix Deck can hold a loop or one-shot sample which you can load from the 4GB of included content, import from your hard drive or capture live from your DJ set.
Build quality
It looks as though the F1 will match the same fantastic build quality of its X1 sibling. There's also the option to add the Traktor Kontrol Bag to help elevate the F1 to a standard deck and mixer height.