In pictures: Inside Moog's Asheville HQ

Since we're so close to NAMM, can you talk a little bit about how where we are affects your production cycle?

“If you think about the Boston Marathon, we're just at Heartbreak Hill [laughs]. I think NAMM is very important to us, but not all of our products work on the NAMM cycle. In fact more and more we don't have to follow that rigid product development path.

“I think it used to be more crucial. Having said that we do live by that deadline for many of our products. We manufacture everything here, so that introduces challenges to our product development cycle. We have to design differently to manufacture a product here as opposed to a box built somewhere else.

“As an example part of our development cycle is designing the production line and all that that entails. So you start from a conception and there will be parallel paths - now that we are more sophisticated as a company - feasibility from a marketing point of view and feasibility from a technological point of view.

“In the best case it's a purely symbiotic relationship and one informs the other. And at some point you have to all agree and say 'Yes, we want to do this. Here is the compelling business model and yes, these are the engineering goals. Then there's what we call gates. You open one gate and then think about what's the next gate. So if there's a product we want to release at NAMM, the gates are designed so that we can get there.”