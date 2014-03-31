In pictures: Flume's Sydney studio

Rarely does a star rise at such a pace as Flume's. Also known as Harley Edward Streten, he's been on the fast track to the forefront of dance music.

The high calibre of the people who collaborated on his self-titled debut album - the likes of Chet Faker, Freddie Gibbs, Twin Shadow and Wu-Tang’s Ghostface Killah, to name just a small selection - is testament to the regard that the young Australian producer is held in.

Future Music magazine recently got a good look inside Flume's Sydney facility, where they checked out the gear that he uses to create his off-kilter electronica.

“Most of the gear I have is pretty standard stuff,” he explains. “Because I’ve literally just set up my studio there are still bits of kit I want to get.”

Discussing his approach to music making, Flume says: “It’s really important to have good mixdowns and stuff, but I do like an element of imperfection in things. Using shitty samples to build something makes you get creative and experiment.”