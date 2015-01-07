In pictures: Clark's live setup revealed

The signs were there as far back as Chris Clark’s 2001 EP Ceramics Is The Bomb or the attendant debut album Clarence Park. In the intervening years, Clark has evolved into one of electronic music’s most essential exponents. From his initial love of old-school samplers and found sounds through to his present day reputation as a sound-mangler par excellence, Berlin-based Clark has consistently shown the techno chaff just how the techno wheat sounds.

Clunky metaphors aside, new self-titled album, Clark, further cements that reputation with a blistering palette of analogue and digital elements all fused into one glorious whole. Tracks like Winter Linn, Unfurla and Silvered Iris bristle and crack with kinetic energy that makes for an immersive listening experience.

Clark recently brought his frenetic live show to London’s East End Studio Spaces club (under the auspices of The Hydra), so we caught up with him to find out which tools make the journey with him from his Berlin studio into his live rig for use in those incendiary performances.

For the full interview with Clark, check out Future Music 287 (January 2015), which is on sale now.