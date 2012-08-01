In pictures: Clark's Berlin studio

“Basically, I’ve got three VCOs, an LFO module, a filter and a sequencer. The sequencer is rotary, not binary, so you can’t really programme melodies on it, rather it throws up riffs that are vaguely in tune, which is really useful for what I like doing with it.

"I also have a really powerful ADSR – a shaman. I never thought that an ADSR could be something that would have different levels of quality, but I’ve upgraded and you can almost make a poly riff with it – although because you’re only using one modulator it’s never going to be truly poly. When you use two of them, the way they interact really throws up weird things.”