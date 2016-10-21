Impact Soundworks' SNESVerb gives you that old-school video game 'faux-reverb' sound

Impact Soundworks' Super Audio Cart is an excellent Kontakt-based multisampled instrument that enables you to emulate the sounds of some of history's greatest games machines.

Now, to further aid those seeking old-school authenticity, the same company has released SNESVerb, a simple effect plugin that emulates the 'faux-reverb' sound of the Super Nintendo Entertainment System.

This is based on an optimised delay line that's used to simulate the echo effect you'll hear on many SNES game soundtracks. There's even a nice gamepad-inspired interface to get you in the mood.

SNESVerb is available now for PC and Mac as a VST/AU plugin priced at $20. Owners of Super Audio Cart get it for free. Find out more on the Impact Soundworks website.