Imogen Heap launches Mi.Mu Glove for Music Kickstarter campaign

Wearable tech is turning out to be one of the cutting-edge trends of 2014, and musicians might soon be able to get another slice of the action thanks to the Imogen Heap-backed Mi.Mu Glove for Music.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the Mi.Mu is designed to track your hand movements so that they can be translated into MIDI and OSC data that can then be mapped and used to control elements of your music software.

Specifically, it can track the orientation of your hand, the flex of your fingers, your current hand posture, its direction and any sharp movements that you make (a striking motion, for example).

You can find out more about the Mi.Mu Glove project on its Kickstarter page. This technology doesn't come cheap, though: you'll have to pledge at least £1,200 to guarantee yourself a single glove. Check out the video of Imogen Heap introducing the Mi.Mu Glove above.