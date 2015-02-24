Image-Line releases Groove Machine Mobile for iOS, Android and Windows

Back in 2013, Image Line released a touch-based Window 8 mobile app by the name of FL Studio Groove. Almost two years later, it's found its way onto Android and iOS devices as well, under the new moniker of Groove Machine Mobile.

The name change has come about to avoid any confusion with FL Studio Mobile, Image-Line's existing mobile app. Groove Machine Mobile is, as its name suggests, a groovebox style app: it features a 10-pad sample-based drum machine and five polyphonic synth/sampler channels, with the workflow putting the emphasis on performance.

One thing that it worth pointing out is that there's no direct compatibility with the desktop version of FL Studio at this stage. Unlike with FL Studio Mobile, projects can't be exported for use in said application.

Groove Machine Mobile is avaiable now from the Google Play Store, Apple App Store and Windows App Store priced at £7.99/$9.99. It's recommended for tablets that are at least 7 inches in size.